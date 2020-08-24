Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.08 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $59.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.07 million to $68.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $231.35 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $292.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.55.

In other news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,021.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,626. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

