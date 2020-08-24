Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.52) and the lowest is ($3.15). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.53) to ($11.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($7.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,601,649 shares in the company, valued at $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,678,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.