Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPTH. ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, August 17th.

BPTH opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

