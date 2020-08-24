Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boeing by 147.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

BA stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.44. 346,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,920,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.