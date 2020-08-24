Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.13. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.