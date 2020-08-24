Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

