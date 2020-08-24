Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,336 shares of company stock worth $7,596,716. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

