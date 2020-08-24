Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 77.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.06. 27,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.35.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.