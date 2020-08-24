Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 26.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $54,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

