BidaskClub Downgrades Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Strong Sell

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Shares of SCWX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 320.3% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Secureworks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
