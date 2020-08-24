BidaskClub Downgrades Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Strong Sell

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 320.3% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

