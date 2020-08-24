BidaskClub Downgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong Sell

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

