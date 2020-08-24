BidaskClub Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) to Buy

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

