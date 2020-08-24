BidaskClub Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) to Buy

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.