BidaskClub Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

