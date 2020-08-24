BidaskClub Downgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Sell

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.