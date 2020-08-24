BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Buy

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

