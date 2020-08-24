Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

