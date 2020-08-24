BeatzCoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $718,263.28 and $516.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002069 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00097853 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,135 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.