BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,156 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 3.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $275,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

