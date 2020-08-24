Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw Sells 10,000 Shares

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.53. 1,766,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,940. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of C$17.52 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.