Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $443.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

