Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $16.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.72 million and the highest is $18.01 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $69.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $70.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.95 million, with estimates ranging from $70.75 million to $75.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Barings BDC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

