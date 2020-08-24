Barclays Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $320.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.31.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 620,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

