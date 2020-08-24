Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Baozun updated its Q3 2020

Shares of BZUN opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Baozun has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

