Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 37.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

BPRN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.31. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

