Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.23.

BNS stock opened at C$55.55 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

