Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 607 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 4.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of BCE worth $31,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

BCE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. 25,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

