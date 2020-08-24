Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 405 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $15,052,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $99.36. 6,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

