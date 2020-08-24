Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 191 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

NYSE MA traded up $4.96 on Monday, reaching $342.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day moving average is $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

