Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.96 on Monday, reaching $1,585.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.