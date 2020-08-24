Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,007.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UN. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE UN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

