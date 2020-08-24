Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,917 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,781,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after purchasing an additional 404,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 53.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 387,308 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.