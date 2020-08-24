Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.29. 127,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

