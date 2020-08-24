Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $5.26 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.2% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,405. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

