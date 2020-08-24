Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

