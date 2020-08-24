Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.21 on Monday, hitting $1,590.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,597.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,381.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

