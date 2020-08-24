Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $16.26 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,918. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.