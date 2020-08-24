Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Open Text worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after buying an additional 683,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text by 80.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 631,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 188.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 910,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 595,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,012. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

