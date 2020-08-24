Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 230 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

EL traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.16. 37,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

