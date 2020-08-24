Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines makes up about 4.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

