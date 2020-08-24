Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,964 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

