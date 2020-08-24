Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 225,197 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,197 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $22,068,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 197,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

BAM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. 27,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

