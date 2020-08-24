Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $161.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.02 million and the lowest is $161.60 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $670.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.22 million to $681.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $642.22 million, with estimates ranging from $635.70 million to $648.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

