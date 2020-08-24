Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Victor K. Nichols Buys 4,475 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOH opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

