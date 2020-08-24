Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240.14 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $240.14 million and $43.87 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $11.72 or 0.00099613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00191898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00156430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

