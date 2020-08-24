Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,539,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 22,309,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 508.1 days.

BNDSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

