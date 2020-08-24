Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen Sells 70,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,076,136.80.

Robert Randall Macewen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Robert Randall Macewen sold 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.65, for a total value of C$466,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Robert Randall Macewen bought 25,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,500.00.

Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

