Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aytu Bioscience by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

