Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Short Interest Up 21.2% in July

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $11,825,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 65.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $82.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

