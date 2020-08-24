Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Purchases $13,674,000.00 in Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis acquired 300,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.58 per share, for a total transaction of $13,674,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,829.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 175.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

