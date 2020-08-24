Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $315,190. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

